As India continues to tackle the coronavirus, reports of death post-COVID jab are saddening. In another shocking report, it has been revealed that a final year student of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna died due to COVID-19.

Subhnedu Shekhar, who was 23-year-old, was pursuing MBBS from NMCH and had taken the first jab of vaccination in the first week of February. On February 24, the young man complained of cough and cold following which he underwent an RTCPR test on the same day. He was found to be COVID positive because of which he isolated himself in his home in Dahia village in Begusarai district. According to the sources, he died on March 1, which was confirmed by the principal of NMCH, Dr Heera Lal Mahto. Also Read - Vaccine acceptance: Women in India more willing to get COVID-19 shot than those in the US

In the light of the shocking news, the principal has asked all doctors who were in contact with the deceased to undergo COVID 19 test. 9 of these doctors were tested corona positive. Meanwhile, all doctors at NMCH have been asked to undergo home isolation. “We have initiated sanitisation in old and new hospitals in NMCH. At present, the examination is underway in college. We have allowed doctors if they want to leave the examination,” Mahto said. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccine for variants: Pfizer, Moderna test a third ‘booster’ dose for efficacy

Mangal Pandey, health minister of Bihar, said, “The death of a doctor is saddening. Some more doctors have tested positive after his death but the government is making all efforts to ensure their safety.”

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had declared on Monday that the Bihar government will bear the entire cost of the COVID vaccination, even at private hospitals in Bihar in the second vaccination drive of India. The vaccination drive, which began on March 1, aims at inoculating 27 crore citizens, prioritizing those over the age of 60 and those over 45 with medical conditions.

Based on the latest reports by the health officials, a total of 31 cases of coronavirus were reported in Bihar today. So far, 262628 people have been affected in the city and 1542 patients have died due to the coronavirus.