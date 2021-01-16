With the mass COVID-19 vaccination drive starting from today in India there comes some bad news from Norway. According to reports 23 elderly people died after receiving the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Norway launched a mass vaccination campaign at the end of December with the very oldest citizens and residents of nursing homes being offered vaccination first including those over the age of 85. Other than this many others fell ill soon after getting the shot. Most of the deaths were seen among people above the age of 80 years who were already weak and frail. Following this alarming development Norway