2103 Monkeypox Cases In 42 Countries: Newborn Babies, Mothers, Immunocompromised People At Higher Risk

Monkey Could Be Termed As A Global Health Emergency

With more than 2000 cases of monkeypox cases around the world, WHO has pointed out the most vulnerable groups more susceptible to the infection.

Monkeypox cases have been reported in 42 countries as we enter the second month of the outbreak. As the infection spreads rapidly across nations, officials are continuously probing every possible case to identify who is at risk. Health officials are focused on the possible risk to groups who are more sensitive to infectious diseases, such as small children and pregnant women.

While the effects of the monkeypox virus on pregnant women are not fully understood, WHO has issued a statement that says, "limited data suggest that infection may lead to adverse outcomes for the foetus or newborn infant and for the mother."

Many Other Vulnerable Groups At Risk Of Monkeypox Infection

According to the World Health Organization, the current risk to the general public is low. There is a danger to health workers if they come into contact with a case while without wearing the proper personal protective equipment (PPE) to prevent transmission; while the risk of health-care-associated illnesses has not been observed in this epidemic, it has been documented in the past.

The health organization further stated that if monkeypox spreads to and among more vulnerable groups, it has the potential to have a greater health impact, as the risk of severe disease and mortality is known to be higher in immunocompromised individuals, such as those with poorly treated HIV infection.

Monkeypox Has Spread To Over 40 Countries

According to the latest WHO update, 42 countries have reported 2,103 infections in places where monkeypox is not normally reported, with 85 per cent of cases occurring in Europe. There has been one death reported due to monkeypox as per the latest data. WHO advises all countries to be on alert if anyone shows symptoms of monkeypox. Some patients may even have sexually transmitted infections, which should be checked for and treated as needed.

Monkeypox is a virus that spreads from wild animals such as rats and primates to humans on rare occasions. It is related to smallpox and belongs to the same virus family. People with monkeypox may be infectious for up to four weeks, according to the World Health Organization, and should be isolated until they have fully recovered.

