Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic the definition of the term ‘normal’ has taken on a whole new meaning. What used to be the exception earlier is now the norm in many aspects of life. People across the world have learned fast to live their everyday lives by making drastic changes in their habits and lifestyle. This is especially true in the field of healthcare. With the highly infectious viral disease quickly morphing into a global pandemic during the early days of this year many patients were left in the lurch as visiting a hospital or clinic even for routine consultation