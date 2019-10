In the 2nd edition of Pinkathon, that was held on October 20, around 200 women participated with an aim to promote healthy lifestyle. The marathon started early in the morning from NOIDA stadium. Hundreds of supporters cheered the marathon. It was a five-kilometre run and was concluded by 7am.

Model, actor and fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman, started Pinkathon in 2013. Since then he has been able to promote it in around 12 more countries. Using community running as a tool, Pinkathon and its ambassadors have encouraged thousands of women across the country to run for health and follow it as a way of living.

Pinkathon has grabbed attention of many with its relentless work in promoting the benefits of running a marathon, especially for women. These community activities, they believe, will bring about a significant change in women health. “I have been running for the last two years. Though I was inspired by Milind Soman who initiated Pinkathon to create awareness that every woman must take responsibility of their health and stay fit but every woman who is part of Pinkathon inspires me more,” says Bharti Sabharwal, Pinkathon Noida Ambassador in a press release.

Started as a running event, Pinkathon now has become a movement with more people getting attached with it. “It’s a great event. I never miss a chance, and this is my second time. It’s a must-do for anyone who wants to stay healthy, fit and inspire others. It might look difficult in the beginning but actually, it’s not. It keeps me going,” says Radhika Sinha, a participant in a press release.

Pinkathon believes that women can prioritise their health by taking out some time for themselves. Basis this, they have been able to empower many to bring about a positive change in life. They believe that a change in one life can bring about a change in many others associated with them.