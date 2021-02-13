Almost 20 per cent of India's total land area has toxic levels of arsenic in its groundwater exposing more than 250 million people across the country to the poisonous element says a new IIT Kharagpur study which used artificial intelligence (AI)-based prediction modelling. According to the researchers the findings suggest a much greater extent of the high arsenic zones and total population exposed than already known from arsenic sampling exercises and reports by various governmental and non-governmental organisations. What Is Arsenic? What Health Hazards It Can Cause? The research published in the journal Science of the Total Environment indicates the