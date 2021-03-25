It’s been more than a year now that the world is in the grip of novel coronavirus. Vaccines were introduced but still the fear and chances of getting infected are lingering. To add more to the already existing woes a recent report has revealed that most of the patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19 did not recover fully even five months after getting discharged. According to the reports the researchers have revealed that most of the recovered patients suffered the negative impacts of the infection on their physical and mental wellbeing and health. Chronic Diseases That Recovered COVID-19 Patients Suffered