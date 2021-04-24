At a time when the national capital is fighting its biggest battle against the novel coronavirus at least 20 COVID-19 patients who were receiving treatments in the critical care unit of Jaipur Golden hospital died late Friday night due to the shortage of oxygen. Following the tragic incident the hospital has appealed to the authority in the national capital to arrange oxygen at the earliest. According to the hospital A supply of 3.5 metric tonnes of oxygen was supposed to reach by 5 p.m. yesterday. But it reached around midnight. By then 20 patients had died. MD of Dr D.K.