2-Year-Old Dies After Getting Infected By Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba Infection: Symptoms To Know

The symptoms of a brain-eating amoeba infection may initially resemble flu-like symptoms, which can make early diagnosis challenging. Read on to know more.

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the playful dip in water proved to be fatal for Woodrow Turner Bundy, a 2-year-old from Nevada, US. He breathed his last on July 19, after putting up a valiant fight against an infection caused by the brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, for nearly seven days. Naegleria fowleri, a tiny organism that can only be seen under a microscope, is a rare and deadly amoeba that usually resides in contaminated pools, freshwater lakes, rivers, hot springs, and soil.

Naegleria fowleri infects people when water containing the amoeba enters the body through the nose. This commonly happens during activities such as swimming, diving, or even submerging the head under freshwater in lakes and rivers. Once inside the body, the amoeba makes its way to the brain, leading to the destruction of brain tissue and causing a devastating infection known as primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).

Amoebas are single-celled microorganisms belonging to the group of protists. They exist in various environments, including freshwater and marine habitats, as well as in soil. Amoebas move and feed by extending their cytoplasm through pseudopods, which are temporary projections of their cell body. Despite their microscopic size, amoebas can exhibit a remarkable range of behaviours and locomotion.

Know All About This Rare Amoeba Infection

The specific amoeba responsible for Woodrow's tragic demise, Naegleria fowleri, was first discovered in 1965. It predominantly thrives in warm freshwater bodies or untreated and contaminated waters. Upon entering the human body through the nose, it causes a rare but deadly infection and inflammation in the brain, progressively consuming brain tissue, hence earning the ominous nickname "brain-eating amoeba." This disease is referred to as primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).

Symptoms of This Infection

The symptoms of a brain-eating amoeba infection may initially resemble flu-like symptoms, which can make early diagnosis challenging. Common signs include headaches, a stiff neck, loss of appetite, seizures, fever and nausea. As the infection progresses, it may lead to more severe symptoms such as hallucinations, drooping eyelids, blurred vision and loss of taste sensation.

Tragically, in Woodrow's case, his parents noticed something was amiss when he started experiencing flu-like symptoms. His mother acted swiftly and took him to the hospital, where doctors initially suspected meningitis due to the similarity in symptoms. However, the true nature of the infection was detected a day too late, and despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Woodrow succumbed to the devastating effects of PAM.

As this brain-eating amoeba is rare, there is still ongoing research to identify a proper and effective treatment for the infection. Meanwhile, the best way to prevent such infections is to maintain clean and hygienic surroundings, and to avoid activities that may involve contaminated water entering the nasal passages.

In times of unbearable loss, the Bundy family shared their grief and memories of their beloved Woodrow through a Facebook post. Briana, Woodrow's mother, expressed her heartbreak, referring to him as her hero, and took solace in the belief that she would be reunited with him in heaven someday.

The loss of young Woodrow Turner Bundy serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of awareness and vigilance regarding the risks associated with waterborne infections. As the medical community continues its research into preventing and treating such rare amoeba infections, communities must remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to safeguard their loved ones from this devastating menace.

