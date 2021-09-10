2-Year-Old Girl Dies Due To COVID-19 In Karnataka, Third Wave Alarm Issued In The State

As the threat of a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic looms large in the country, a tragic death news of a 2-year-old child has been reported from Karnatak. Read to know everything.

In a tragic incident, a 2-year-old girl who showed Covid-like symptoms died due to the virus complications in Karnataka's Vijayanagar district. The incident comes at a time when there is a rising concern about a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. According to the reports, Karnataka has been witnessing a sudden spike of daily active coronavirus cases for the past few weeks.

Speaking to the media, District Commissioner P. Sunilkumar said that the death of the child was confirmed by the medical reports and it has been found that she died due to severe COVID-19 complications. "The girl was being treated at a district hospital in Vijayapura for breathing issues. Sadly, she did not respond to the treatment and passed away," he said.

According to the preliminary reports, an RT-PCR test was conducted on the girl when she died following severe symptoms of the virus infection, but the result returned negative. However, since she showed all the symptoms of Covid, it was considered as a death caused by the dreaded virus, he added.

COVID-19 Third Wave In India

The incident has once again raised concern about the possible third wave in the country and the group which is at a high risk of catching the virus infection. "The incident is a warning that a possible third wave of the pandemic might affect children more," an expert told the media.

According to the updated health bulletin which was released by the Karnataka government, 13 kids between 0 and 9 years of age and 36 aged 10 to 19 have tested positive for Covid in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours. The numbers thus highlight the urgent need for vaccines for the kids to fight against the deadly coronavirus. Data has also shown that to date, 27 kids (10 girls, 17 boys) between 0 and 9 years have died due to Covid in Bengaluru alone.

(With inputs from Agencies)

