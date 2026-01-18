2-Year-Old Dies With Flu- Like Symptoms, Was Diagnosed With Rare Kawasaki Disease: All You Need To Know

A two year old died of rare disease called Kawasaki that triggered severe flu-like symptoms. According to the reports he was to turn 3 few weeks from now. Read on to know all about this rare disease.

In a rare case of death, a two-year-olds died after battling severe flu-like symptoms. He was to turn 3 in next two weeks. According to reports, earlier last week, Hudson Hughie Martin collapsed on the stairs in his family home. He was pronounced dead at the scene, despite paramedics spending over an hour trying to restart his heart.

Speaking to the media, a closed source informed that Hudson was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease when he was just 7 months old.

"He was deteriorating day by day, and pretty much ended up laying in bed, not moving," dad Damien recalled to Bristol Live of the weeks before Hudson received his diagnosis. "All they were doing was taking blood, doing tests, that's all they could do."

What is this disease, how dangerous is it and what symptoms can show up in the body when it is carrying this disease - let's learn it all.

What Is Kawasaki Disease?

According to the Mayo Clinic, Kawasaki disease causes inflammation in the walls of medium-sized blood vessels that carry blood throughout the body, and most often affects children, especially those who are below 5. The disease is highly fatal as it is linked to causing unusual swelling in lymph nodes and mucous membranes inside the mouth, nose, eyes and throat.

Kawasaki disease is a form of vasculitis (inflammation of blood vessels). Here are some of the most common signs of this disease that one should be aware of:

Persistent high fever, accompanied by chills and body pain. This fever can last upto 5 days. Red eyes without discharge (a type of conjunctivitis). This can also cause pain and discomfort. Another warning sign that can indicate towards kawasaki disease is red, cracked lips and strawberry tongue. This can be painful and also extremely discomforting. Swollen hands and feet, redness of palms and soles. Unusual skin issues such as rashes and irritation. Swollen lymph nodes in the neck

Some of the other warning signs include :

Peeling skin on fingers and toes Pain in the joint or having difficulty while walking. Dealing with abdominal pain, discomfort and diarrhoea like symptoms. Extreme tiredness and fatigue that can last for a long long time.

