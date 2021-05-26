Along with effective vaccines it is also important to have drugs to combat the deadly COBVID-19 disease. Experts have put forward the names of a couple of such new drugs after studies and many existing drugs have been repurposed for the fight against the pandemic. Now after extensive research scientists from QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Australia's Queensland have developed two new drugs that can apparently prevent COVID-19 infection as well as treat people who have been exposed to the virus so that they do not develop severe disease. The journal Nature Cell Discovery published the study. New drugs