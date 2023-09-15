2-Month-Old Baby Suffers Severe Acidosis After Cow Milk Consumption, Undergoes Dialysis

Giving cow milk to young infants can lead to life-threatening health complications.

Parents, avoid giving cow milk to young infants. A 2-month-old child was admitted in a Mumbai hospital in critical condition after cow milk consumption. According to doctors, the baby boy suffered infection and severe acidosis (excessive acidity in body fluids), requiring dialysis for a week. Also, his oxygen level dropped and had to be placed on a ventilator.

Cow milk is not safe for young infants and hence not recommended for them. The digestive system of young children cannot process cow milk properly, which leads to bacterial overgrowth. This can further cause an increase in ammonia and severe acidosis (excessive acidity in body fluids, explained Dr Ankit Gupta, Consultant Paediatric Critical Care Specialist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road.

A team led by Dr Gupta treated the baby, who has now recovered well. The patient was on the ventilator, given medication, and recommended dialysis as a treatment option.

Acidosis symptoms

According to parents, the baby unexpectedly began experiencing difficulty in breathing. They then rushed him to the hospital, where he was admitted for further medical attention. Dr Gupta recalled that the the baby was in critical condition and unresponsive when he arrived at the emergency room.

Dr Gupta said, "He had difficulty breathing with an oxygen level of 80. To assist with his breathing, he was placed on a ventilator. His pH levels were measured at 6.9, below the normal range of 7.4. Medication was administered to reduce the acid in his body, but it had no effect. His toxic metabolic ammonia levels exceeded 700, such high ammonia can have a deleterious effect on the brain. He required dialysis for a week.

"The methaemoglobin levels were significantly elevated at 30, whereas it should normally be less than 1, its potentially harmful effects include breathing difficulty, fits and cardiac rhythm abnormalities."

The child was discharged after a month without any noticeable symptoms remaining. If not treated promptly, it could have resulted in complications such as death or brain damage, Dr Gupta noted.

Exclusive breastfeeding till 6 months

Encouraging mothers to breastfeed their child, Dr Gupta said, "Mother's milk is God's gift for babies, exclusive breastfeeding is always advised for babies for the first 6 months. If mothers are facing any difficulty, then they should consult their doctor for the same."

He strongly urges all parents to avoid giving cow milk or buffalo milk to young infants.

