In a shocking incident, and to add more to the already existing woes, two senior citizens have died in West Bengal allegedly after being administered coronavirus vaccine shots. The death report has also prompted the state’s health department to launch a probe into the incident. Also Read - No indication that Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is linked to blood clots: Experts

The deceased have been identified as Parul Dutta (75) from Darjeeling district. According to the initial findings, the health officials have stated that the fatalities were due to cardiac ailments. “We are waiting for the final investigation report to come to a conclusion,” the officials were quoted as saying. Also Read - Man dies after receiving COVID-19 vaccine in West Bengal: Who should avoid taking the jab

They further added, “Two deaths occurred in North Bengal districts on March 8 and March 9 after they were inoculated with the Covishield vaccine. Initial assessment revealed multiple cardiac problems…” Also Read - Common people in Delhi to get free COVID-19 vaccines in 3rd phase of immunization

The coronavirus tally rose to 5,77,511 with 244 fresh cases. The state now has 3,110 active cases, while 5,64,115 people have recovered from the disease so far, they said. During the day, 85,519 people were vaccinated, the officials added.

West Bengal Registered Three COVID-19 Deaths Related To Covishield

Its been a week that India has entered the second phase of immunization against novel coronavirus. According to the data, a total of 2,61,64,920 doses have been administered in the country so far. But, what’s concerning is the rising number of deaths around the country.

Previously another man had reportedly died soon after taking the Covishield vaccine. The deceased was from West Bengal’s Dhupguri area.

According to the reports, Krishna Dutta (64), a businessman from the Jalpaiguri district, died at a local hospital, where he was rushed after he complained of breathlessness. According to the family members — “Dutta was administered the vaccine on Monday… He was having breathing issues at night, and taken to hospital, where he was declared dead after a while”. The family members of the deceased have registered a complaint with the police regarding the same.

Speaking to the media, the health officials however have said that the deaths were not due to the vaccines alone. “All the three deaths were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental,” officials were quoted as saying.

Deaths Post Vaccination Is Rising – Are You Safe? What Is Going Wrong?

Post-vaccination deaths are rising every single day and thus it is becoming extremely important for each one of those who are taking the vaccine shots to know what are the precautionary measure that is to be taken before and after taking the COVID-19 jab.

Currently, India is using two COVID-19 vaccines to immunize everyone who is above 45 — Covaxin and Covishield.

One must know that the vaccine can give an individual some serious side effects if the person is allergic to any of its ingredients. The vaccine makers had earlier issued statements where it was clearly mentioned that the ones who are pregnant or lactating are not supposed to take the jab.

Who All Should Avoid Covaxin?

Other than pregnant or lactating women, one who is suffering from high fever or bleeding disorders should also not take the vaccine jab. Read the vaccine’s ingredients to keep yourself safe from the side effects.

Who All Should Avoid Covishield – COVID-19 Vaccine

Similar to Covaxin, one who is allergic to any of the ingredients of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine, must not take the shot. The ingredients of this vaccine are — L-Histidine, L-Histidine hydrochloride monohydrate, Disodium edetate dihydrate (EDTA), Water for injection.

What To Keep In Mind When Taking The Vaccine Jab?

This is a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. You must know that you have to take two paper doses of the jab to get the complete immunization against novel coronavirus. Other than that one also needs to stay away from over-the-counter medicines before and after getting the vaccine jab.

Apart from everything else, make sure to not have alcohol for 48 hrs after taking the vaccine. Read the precautionary measure that is being mentioned on the official website of the Ministry Of Health and Family Welfare.