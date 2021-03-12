In a shocking incident and to add more to the already existing woes two senior citizens have died in West Bengal allegedly after being administered coronavirus vaccine shots. The death report has also prompted the state's health department to launch a probe into the incident. The deceased have been identified as Parul Dutta (75) from Darjeeling district. According to the initial findings the health officials have stated that the fatalities were due to cardiac ailments. “We are waiting for the final investigation report to come to a conclusion” the officials were quoted as saying. They further added “Two deaths occurred in North Bengal