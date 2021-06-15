Easy to procure and easier to consume anti-COVID oral drug is finally here. As the country battles the ferocious second wave of coronavirus infections, The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the coronavirus treatment, has been found effective against the SARS-CoV-2 multiplication and works against all variants of Covid-19. According to the researchers, the study showed that 2-DG effectively inhibits the SARS-CoV-2 multiplication and can be used as a treatment regimen. Also Read - Delta Plus: Highly Transmissible New COVID-19 Variant Detected In India; Here’s What To Know

2-DG Effective Against All Covid Variants

Glycolytic inhibitor 2-DG attenuates SARS-CoV-2 multiplication in host cells and weakens the infective potential of progeny virions (virus), concludes the study by researchers from Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, Delhi, and Academy for Scientific and Innovative Research, Ghaziabad.

"Although the effect of 2-DG has been analyzed on only 2 different SARS-CoV-2 variants (B.6 and B.1.1.7), its anti-viral property is suggested to be universal on all the variants of SARS-CoV-2, as 2-DG interferes with the metabolic requirement of virus-infected host cells," says the research study published in the preprint online server 'BioRxiv'

DRDO’s Anti-COVID Drug — Know All About It

The findings highlight the SARS-CoV-2 infection mediated enhanced glucose metabolism in host cells, which can be targeted for therapeutic application. “2- DG exploits the inherent and natural mechanism of infected host cells for selective, high accumulation of the drug without compromising uninfected/ normal cell functioning. 2-DG by inhibiting both catabolic and anabolic pathways reduces the virus replication and reduces the infectivity of the progeny virions, which has a compromised potential of infection in neighbouring cells.”

Anant Narayan Bhatt, Abhishek Kumar, Yogesh Rai, Neeraj Kumari, Dhiviya Vedagiri, Krishnan H. Harshan, C. Vijaya Kumar and Sudhir Chandna are the researchers involved in the study, the first on 2-DG. “We demonstrate that glycolytic inhibitor 2-DG exhibits significant potential to be developed as a therapeutic to combat the Covid. This experimental evidence and previous clinical trial experience of 2-DG made way for this molecule to reach clinical trials in Covid patients in India,” says the study. “Our results showed that virus infection induces glucose influx and glycolysis resulting in selective high accumulation of the fluorescent glucose/2-DG analogue, 2-NBDG in these cells. Subsequently, 2-DG reduces the virus multiplication and alleviates the cells from infection-induced cytopathic effect (CPE) and cell death.”

Price And Other Details of The Oral Drug

The drug developed by DRDO in collaboration with Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) last month for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus patients. The drug is available in powder form in a sachet and can be taken orally after dissolving in water. It has been priced at Rs 990 per sachet. According to the government, the clinical trial data shows that the molecule helps in faster recovery of patients hospitalised with Covid-19, and reduces their dependence on supplemental oxygen.

(With inputs from IANS)