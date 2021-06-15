Easy to procure and easier to consume anti-COVID oral drug is finally here. As the country battles the ferocious second wave of coronavirus infections The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the coronavirus treatment has been found effective against the SARS-CoV-2 multiplication and works against all variants of Covid-19. According to the researchers the study showed that 2-DG effectively inhibits the SARS-CoV-2 multiplication and can be used as a treatment regimen. 2-DG Effective Against All Covid Variants Glycolytic inhibitor 2-DG attenuates SARS-CoV-2 multiplication in host cells and