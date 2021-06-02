Recently the Drug Control Board of India (DCGI) authorised the 2-DG (deoxy-glucose) drug for emergency use to provide relief to COVID-19 patients. This drug is jointly developed by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories DRDO 's Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS). 2-DG is meant for the treatment of patients who suffer from mild to moderate corona symptoms. Available in powder form this drug should be taken with water. DRDO has now issued a statement in which in issues directions on how to use this drug for COVID-19 patients. In the statement DRDO says that in addition to the infected cells