Many studies earlier showed that in the first few months after their COVID-19 hospital stay patients face a high risk of ongoing health problems trips back to the hospital and even death. But now researchers from the University of Michigan in the US have found that the first week and a half maybe especially dangerous. COVID-19 patients had a 40 per cent to 60 per cent higher risk of ending up back in the hospital or dying in the first 10 days compared with similar patients treated at the same hospitals during the same months for heart failure or pneumonia.