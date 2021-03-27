The world is currently experiencing another wave of coronavirus but there is a good news amid all the woes. The first case of Covid-19 re-infection reported in Rajasthan -- the fourth case in India has been treated successfully in Jaipur doctors confirmed in a recent statement. The patient this time is a 28-year-old dental doctor who was admitted with Covid re-infection in RHL COVID centre for the last two weeks said Dr. Sheetu Singh Director RHL Lung Centre. In the first case of Rajasthan and the 4th case of India a 28-year-old dentist was admitted with Covid re-infection in the