The world is currently experiencing another wave of coronavirus but there is a good news amid all the woes. The first case of Covid-19 re-infection reported in Rajasthan — the fourth case in India, has been treated successfully in Jaipur, doctors confirmed in a recent statement.

The patient this time is a 28-year-old dental doctor who was admitted with Covid re-infection in RHL COVID centre for the last two weeks, said Dr. Sheetu Singh, Director, RHL Lung Centre.

In the first case of Rajasthan and the 4th case of India, a 28-year-old dentist was admitted with Covid re-infection in the RHL COVID centre for the last two weeks. After participating in a party, she had a fever and cough on November 15, 2020.

On November 17, she tested positive for Covid and later, she recovered with treatment. Again after a gap of 4 months, she fell ill with a cough and high-grade fever. On testing, she was positive for Influenza A and Covid.

The noteworthy aspect of the case is that despite the previous infection, one dose of vaccine and good antibodies the patient developed a moderately severe Covid pneumonia requiring oxygen, said Sheetu.

Her antibodies were 120, which is also a marker of old Covid-19 infection. Moreover, she has received her first jab of the vaccine 15 days earlier. She developed Covid-19 a second time and this was a reason for concern as she was vaccinated 15 days back.

It needs to be mentioned here that the World Health Organisation’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan has earlier said that Covid-19 reinfection has been rare because only a few dozen cases have been reported among the 38 million who have already contracted the illness. But she added that it can happen. This was way back in October last year.

Rajasthan is now among the list of states in India that is suddenly witnessing a steady rise in the number of active coronavirus cases. Following the increasing Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, the government there has announced night curfew in eight cities — Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwada (Dungarpur) and Kushalgarh (Banswara) — from March 22. The curfew will be imposed from 11 pm to 5 am. Apart from it, urban markets will remain shut after 10 pm.