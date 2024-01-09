19-Year-Old Girl Dies of Kyasanur Forest Disease In Karnataka: Brain Fever And Other Unusual Symptoms To Know

Kyasanur Forest Disease

Kyasanur Forest Disease In Karnataka: 19-YO girl was suffering from brain fever and her haemoglobin level was 3.5 g/dl. She tested negative for KFD on January 2.

A 19-year-old girl from the Hosanagara taluk in Karnataka has tragically died from Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD). The girl, whose identity has not been released, was admitted to KMC Hospital in Manipal, Udupi district, where she succumbed to the illness. This marks the first death due to KFD this year.

Karnataka: 19-Year-Old Succumbs to Kyasanur Forest Disease

The young girl hailed from Aramane Koppa village in the district and had contracted the disease while dehusking arecanut in Analekoppa village on December 26. She developed a fever the following day, prompting her family to seek medical attention at a private hospital. Although her condition partially improved initially, it quickly took a turn for the worse.

On December 30, health workers visited the girl's home and discovered her in a semi-conscious state with a high fever. She was then transferred to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga, where it was determined that she was suffering from brain fever and had a significantly low hemoglobin level of 3.5 g/dl. Surprisingly, she had tested negative for KFD on January 2.

TRENDING NOW

What Is Kyasanur Forest Disease

Kyasanur Forest Disease, also known as monkey fever, is caused by the Kyasanur Forest Disease Virus (KFDV), which is transmitted to humans through ticks that inhabit certain forest areas. The disease primarily affects individuals who work in or live near forested regions. Symptoms of KFD include fever, headache, muscle pain, fatigue, and bleeding disorders.

To combat the spread of KFD, health officials in the affected regions have been implementing various measures, including administering vaccines and conducting awareness campaigns. Nevertheless, cases of the disease continue to be reported, highlighting the need for continued vigilance and proactive measures.

How To Stay Safe?

The death of the 19-year-old girl serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the devastating potential of KFD. It underscores the importance of early detection, prompt medical intervention, and community awareness in preventing the spread of the disease. Efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure in remote areas, where KFD is more prevalent, should also be prioritized.

You may like to read

Authorities are now closely monitoring the situation and conducting investigations to determine if any additional preventive measures are required to contain the disease. The hope is that this tragedy will spur further action and collaboration among healthcare professionals, researchers, and government agencies to combat KFD effectively and save precious lives.