Italy on Friday suspended the use of a vaccine developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca and Oxford University for people under 60 years old following the death of a young woman after receiving the shot. Popularly known as Oxford–AstraZeneca COVID‑19 vaccine or AstraZeneca vaccine it is one of the Covid-19 vaccines that have been granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the World Health Organization (WHO) for active immunisation to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older. In India this vaccine is locally manufactured and distributed by Serum Institute of India (SII) under the brand name ‘Covishield’. According