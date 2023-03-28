18 Drug Companies Lose License Over Poor Medicine Quality

The crackdown came after the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) inspected 76 pharmaceutical companies.

In a move, the central government has cancelled the license of 18 pharma companies over the poor quality of drugs. The crackdown came after the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had inspected 76 pharmaceutical companies. Reportedly, 26 companies have been served a show cause notice for the poor quality of medicines.

Reportedly, the Centre has also cancelled the product manufacturing permission of three pharmaceutical companies.

As per the source, the crackdown happened as a result of a joint operation undertaken by the Centre and the states where the action was taken against pharma companies across 20 states. The special drive had been initiated to stop the production of 'Not of Standard Quality' medicine and to ensure Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) of medicine across the country.

The inspections come amid reports that show how locally manufactured drugs have led to illness and death in other countries. As per reports, recently a Gujarat-based pharmaceutical landed into some difficulty when medicine failed impurities specification.

Last year, cough syrups manufactured by a Delhi-based firm resulted in the deaths of many children in the Gambia. WHO had raised an alert over four of the Indian firm's cough syrups that were linked to the death of nearly 70 children in the Gambia.

As per reports, in Noida, three employees of a pharma company were arrested after their cough syrup allegedly led to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan last year.

The existence of spurious drugs in the market not only is a threat to the local public but might also affect the international population if the drug is being exported to other countries. Spurious drugs fail in attaining standard quality. A drug that is manufactured under a name that belongs to another drug, is deceptively similar to some other drug or might not stand ground to the quality assessment is termed as a spurious drug.

(Inputs from IANS)