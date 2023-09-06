14-Year-Old Dies A Painful Death Due To Rabies Months After Hiding Dog Bite From Parents

Rabies is a deadly virus that can be transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal. If you or someone you know is bitten by an animal, it is important to seek medical attention immediately. The sooner treatment is started, the better the chances of survival. Shahvaz's death is a tragic reminder of the dangers of rabies. He was a 14-year-old boy who was bitten by a pet dog while playing in the neighborhood. He didn't tell his parents about the bite because he was afraid of getting in trouble. By the time he finally sought medical attention, it was too late. Shahvaz's death is a heartbreaking story, and my heart goes out to his family and friends. I hope that his death will raise awareness of the dangers of rabies and encourage people to take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones.

A video of the boy crying in pain inside an ambulance hours before succumbing to the injuries is doing the rounds on social media.

Ghaziabad: A 14-year-old boy from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, died of rabies on Wednesday, 1.5 months after he was bitten by a pet dog. The boy, Shahvaz, had not told his parents about the bite, and by the time he finally sought medical attention, it was too late.

Shahvaz is a resident of Charan Singh colony under the Vijay Nagar police station area and was a student of class 8. The police informed the media that the boy was allegedly bitten by his neighbour's dog 1.5 months ago, but he kept it a secret from his parents out of fear. On September 1, he had rabies, displayed odd behaviour, and stopped eating. When questioned, he informed his family that their neighbour's dog had bitten him, according to the authorities.

Shahvaz's family brought him to one of Delhi's public hospitals, but he was not given a place to be treated there. The family told the police that they finally took him to an Ayurvedic physician in Bulandshahr for treatment.

In the video, the boy could be seen crying inconsolably in his father's lap sitting inside an ambulance. The father of the child is also seen helplessly crying, seeing his son suffering in pain in his arms. Watch the video HERE:

If you can't vaccinate 🐕, then don't domestic one. Yesterday evening a 14-yr-old Shavez, died in his father's arm, as he did not inform his parents about dog bite, which he suffered more than a month ago due to negligence of his neighbour. #Ghaziabad#UttarPradeshpic.twitter.com/45wVyPw5nC Arvind Chauhan 💮🛡️ (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) September 5, 2023

According to the initial report, the incident came to the fore only after the boy complained of ill health some four days ago. However, the infection happened to spread so fast that he could not breathe properly and suffered a painful death on Monday. A complaint has been lodged in the matter and action will be taken against the dog owner, said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kotwali zone, Nimish Patil.

The incident has ignited the anger of people against making stray dogs a part of society. As of date, India accounts for 36% of global rabies deaths. The staggering is a sign that the country has failed terribly in keeping dog-related deaths under control. Scroll down to know what happens after a dog bites you.

