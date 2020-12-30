Fourteen more people who returned to India from the United Kingdom have tested positive for new the strain of coronavirus which emerged in the UK the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. With this total 20 patients have been infected with the mutated UK variant in India including the six UK returnees who were found positive for the new virus strain on Tuesday. The mutated UK strain was detected from samples tested in different laboratories across India: eight at the National Centre for Disease Control (Delhi) one at the NIBMG Kolkata one at NIV Pune seven at the NIMHANS Bengaluru