12-Year-Old Kerala Girl Dies From Rabies, 20 Death Cases Recorded In The State

12-Year-Old Kerala Girl Dies From Rabies, Death Count Rises to 20

A 12-year-old girl in Kerala who was undergoing treatment for rabies infection passed away even after she was given three shots of the anti-rabies vaccine.

Rabies disease has gripped the state of Kerala. Another girl from the state died after getting bitten by a stray dog. Reports say that the dog mauled her on her legs, hands and also near her eyes. After this incident, she was admitted to Pathanamthitta General Hospital and was given three shots of the anti-rabies vaccine. The vaccines were given to her after her condition turned very serious. Even after this, the doctors could not save her life. The victim was on ventilator support in the MCH and later she passed away. Health Minister Veena George informed that a total of 20 people have died due to rabies infection in Kerala so far this year.

The child's parents complained that the patient did not receive proper treatment at the first hospital where thy had taken her initially. This is the third death case reported from Kerala. All the cases so far have been similar and the victims have died even after they were given the shits of the anti-rabies vaccine. The efficacy of the vaccines that are been given to patients free of cost by the state-run hospitals has been challenged in the assembly in Kerala.

Actions Taken By The Chief Minister Of Kerala

The health officials of Kerala have directed Director of Medical Education to set up a board by combining experts from different departments to study the quality of anti-rabies vaccines. A panel comprising of experts will also be set up to examine the quality of the anti-rabies vaccines which are being distributed to people. This action has been declared by the Chief Minister of Kerala.

Noting that the major concern of the common people was why the death had happened despite vaccination, the Health minister said as per the medical reports all of them had suffered dog bites in the critical body parts like face, fingers and so on which are more prone to the disease spread. A petition is shortly coming up on the stray dog menace in the Supreme Court.