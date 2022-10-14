live

12-Year-Old Karnataka Girl Develops Monkeypox Symptoms, State Government Issues High Alert

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director of the World Health Organisation (WHO), revealed that the monkeypox cases have surpassed 70,000 and claimed 26 lives so far.

Health News LIVE Blog | In a recent development, the Karnataka government has revealed that the state has issued a high alert after a 12-year-old girl from the Mysuru district started showing symptoms similar to those of the monkeypox virus infection. According to the reports, the samples of the girl were sent to the laboratory in Bengaluru, and a report on the same is awaited. Talking about the symptoms the girl is suffering from, the officials stated that, she has developed swollen lymph nodes and even after four days of treatment, she has not been cured.

The monkeypox virus infection was first reported in isolated areas of South Africa, however, it was a year back that several cases associated with the virus started emerging from other parts of the world. The World Health Organisation (WHO) also declared a global health emergency of international concern in July this year. In its recent press meeting, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director of the World Health Organisation (WHO), revealed that the monkeypox cases have surpassed 70,000 and claimed 26 lives so far.

