12 Unusual Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer: How To Detect This Silent Killer

World Ovarian Cancer Day 2023: 8th of May marks the day when we spread awareness about one of the most dangerous diseases for a woman - ovarian cancer. Scroll down to know the unusual things it can do inside your body.

Ovarian cancer, also known as a silent disease, can often go undetected until it has spread within the pelvis and abdomen. This is only because the disease comes with no specific signs and symptoms which can show up in the body in its initial stages.

The warning signs only show up, or the symptoms only become visible when the cancer has spread to other parts of the body. In this later stage, ovarian cancer can be more difficult to treat but certainly not impossible. However, it is important that a woman understand the signs when her ovary is at risk of cancer. This early-stage ovarian cancer detection can help the doctors treat her cancer successfully. Scroll down to know everything about ovarian cancer and the telltale signs associated with it.

Unusual And Often Ignored Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer

How to know if your ovary is at risk too? Well, as discussed above, the condition comes with no symptoms at all. However, there are still some ways in which a woman can understand that something is going terribly wrong inside her ovary. Take a look at these symptoms that requires special and immediate attention:

Unexplained pain near the pelvic or abdominal area Loss of appetite or feeling full all the time Indigestion or upset stomach Nausea or vomiting Frequent urination Extreme fatigue or exhaustion Feeling bloated or constipated Increase abdominal girth or abdominal swelling Pain while having sexual intercourse Unexplained pain after indulging in sexual intercourse Sudden weight loss Difficulty breathing

Who Is At Risk of Ovarian Cancer?

The risk factors associated with ovarian cancer are not specifically mentioned anywhere. No one can say or predict the onset of ovarian cancer for a particular individual. However, there are some common factors that can increase a woman's risk for ovarian cancer, check the list below:

Older women Family history Inherited gene mutations Having a genetic mutation called BRCA1 or BRCA2 History of breast, uterine, or colorectal (colon) cancer Have endometriosis

Also, note that if one or more of the above-listed factors are true for you, it does not mean you will get ovarian cancer. However, it is important to keep a close check on the symptoms. They may not only appear when you have ovary cancer but can be a warning sign of some other severe health conditions as well.

