COVID-19 has left an indelible mark on everyone’s lives and severely affected and disrupted people’s lives. After a long hiatus things seem to be looking up as the mass vaccination drive has taken off too. Most of the people being tired of working from home and online classes have been eagerly waiting for re-opening of their institutions. A lot of institutes including schools and offices are reopening with special provisions. It is recommended that as individuals everyone should be extraordinarily careful and follow guidelines to ensure smooth reopening and being safe. 11 important steps that should be taken by individuals/institutions