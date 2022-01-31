11-Year-Old Boy Catches 3 Different Variants of COVID-19: Doctors Warn About COVID Re-Infection Symptoms

11-Year-Old Boy Catches 3 Different Variants of COVID-19, Says He Was Mostly Asymptomatic

The child named Alon Helfgott tested positive for all the three variants of COVID-19 - Alpha, Delta, and now Omicron. Scroll down to read his story on how he fought the three variants and symptoms he experienced.

In a rare incident, an 11-year-old Israeli boy has been infected with three different COVID-19 variants wishing a span of 365 days (1 year). According to the doctors, the child named Alon Helfgott tested positive for all the three variants of COVID-19 - Alpha, Delta, and now Omicron. Helfgott is been in quarantine 3-4 times since the start of the school year.

The boy, although in isolation, is doing well than when infected with previous variants. Speaking to the media, he said, "I'm fine, feeling pretty healthy, without so many symptoms."The doctors also confirmed that compared to the previous strains, which Helfgott said he experienced with pretty serious symptoms, this time he does not feel that sick.

"In the Alpha (infection), I suffered from a high fever," he said. Despite his thorough experience with quarantine, Helfgott stated that boredom manages to overcome everything. He added that since the start of the school year, he was forced to enter quarantine "between three and four times". "I try to pass the time in bed or on the phone. There are really no things to do," he said.

COVID Re-Infection Is Real

While Covid is known to provide protection against repeated infections, reinfections do occur in some cases. In a similar case in July last year, a 61-year-old Delhi doctor contracted both the Alpha and Delta variants after vaccination, presenting the first such documented case of two reinfections and two breakthrough infections.

She first tested positive on August 16, 2020, and was asymptomatic. On April 12, 2021, she was tested positive for the second time and had symptoms such as acute abdominal pain, fever, myalgia, and fatigue. Within 19 days, on May 3, she tested positive for the third time.

(With inputs from Agencies)

