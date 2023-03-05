'Sorry Mummy-Papa, I Can't Do This': 10th Class Girl Ends Life Owing To Board Exam Stress

10th Class Girl Ends Life Owing To Board Exam Stress, Wrote 'Can't Score Over 95%' In Suicide Note

In the suicide note, the 15-year-old girl wrote - 'I am sorry Mummy and Pappa. I can't do this...'

Are we pressurising our kids way too much, than what they can handle? In a recent case, coming in from Rajasthan, a class 10th student, committed suicide, leaving behind a suicide note in which she mentioned the hard reality of the pressure that students are facing these days. The girl, identified as Khushbu Meena (15) was preparing for her board exams, but couldn't handle the extreme pressure to score well. In the note, she stated that she was tense due to her 10th-class board exams and that she was unable to handle the pressure of scoring more than 95% in exams.

According to the reports, the 15-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope when her parents were not at home. In the note, she wrote: "I am sorry Mummy and Pappa. I can't do this. I feel pressured due to the 10th board exams. I won't be able to score more than 95% on the exams. I love you Papa, Mummy, and Rishabh. I am so sorry."

How To Help Your Child Reduce Exam Stress?

It is important for the child to score well if he/she wants to read their goals. But is it so much important that the student should start feeling like it is a burden on her? Education is important, but not at the cost of someone's life. A child should never feel stress in the worse way possible, especially when the exams are nearing. And who can help these kids do that? Their family.

As a parent, here are some ways you can help your child deal with extra stress:

Try to communicate with your child as much as possible. Do not make comparisons between how your child is preparing and how other kids are preparing. Teach your children relaxing skills. Help your child manage stress. Make sure your child is eating well. Do not add to the pressure. If possible try to help your child focus on good things when he/she is not studying.

Warning Signs of Suicidal Behavior

Suicidal thoughts can be extremely bad for a child. As a parent, it is important that your kid is preparing for the exams in a healthy way. Too much pressure and stress can sometimes make the student feel worthless, and that sometimes trigger suicidal thoughts in their mind. Here are some warning signs a parent should always look out for:

Talking about wanting to die Talking about feeling worthless, hopeless and empty Mentioning strong feelings of guilt and shame Thinking or talking about not having a reason to live Social withdrawal and isolation Giving away personal items to others Saying goodbye to friends and family (texts, or actions)

It is important that you encourage your child, and spread positive vibes around them during their exam days. It may look easy for others, but the stress and anxiety that comes with board exams are real, and only those who are with the child (student), can only help them stay strong.

