Debunking all the myths about the risks associated with COVID-19 vaccines and boosting the morale of those who are still skeptical about getting the vaccine shot against novel coronavirus a 101-year-old woman on Friday received her first vaccine dose at a municipal hospital in Delhi. The woman Sumitra Dhandia received the Covid jab at New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) Charak Palika Hospital in the Motibagh area. Speaking to the media the doctors said that the woman came for the inoculation all by herself from Jorbagh which is around 7 km from the hospital. She was upbeat about getting vaccinated said