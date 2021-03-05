Debunking all the myths about the risks associated with COVID-19 vaccines and boosting the morale of those who are still skeptical about getting the vaccine shot against novel coronavirus, a 101-year-old woman on Friday received her first vaccine dose at a municipal hospital in Delhi. Also Read - COVID-19 antibodies, vaccines less effective against coronavirus variants: Study

The woman, Sumitra Dhandia, received the Covid jab at New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) Charak Palika Hospital in the Motibagh area. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccine: Complete list of private hospitals where you can get the jab

Speaking to the media, the doctors said that the woman came for the inoculation all by herself from Jorbagh, which is around 7 km from the hospital. “She was upbeat about getting vaccinated,” said C.K. Bakshi, Chief Medical Officer at the hospital. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccination for above 45: Full list of comorbidities that can make you eligible

The hospital staff said that the woman received the COVID-19 vaccine well and did not report any side-effects in the 30-minute observation period post-vaccination.

“She chatted for a while with other people, thanked us, and then left for her home,” Bakshi said.

The staff further said that Dhandia could possibly be the oldest citizen to receive the vaccine so far in the immunisation drive.

The NDMC even featured Dhandia on its Twitter account.”It needs the courage to move alone at this age. She deserves special praise and mention for this act. It will help in removing doubts amid the minds of those who are hesitant to take up the COVID-19 vaccine shots,” tweeted Om Prakash, Director, NDMC.

India has entered the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination, which is covering around 27 crore people above the age of 60 years or between 45 and 59 with specified comorbid conditions, the senior citizens seem to be leading the way.

According to the official data which was released by the Union Health Ministry, more than 60 per cent of recipients during the third phase of vaccination which began on March 1 are senior citizens.

Vaccines are being provided free of cost at the government health facilities and on a payment basis in private health facilities.

All private hospitals can charge Rs 150 for a vaccine shot and Rs 100 as a service charge, as fixed by the Centre.

So far, 1,80,05,503 doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16.

To know everything about how to register yourself for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the online portal of Co-WIN. For more updates check the official website of The Health Ministry Of India.