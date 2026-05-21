100 Years of Essel Group: How ZEEL and its legacy have shaped health awareness and public understanding over the years

100 Years of Essel Group: How ZEEL and its legacy have shaped health awareness, public understanding, and timely access to critical information over the years.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : May 21, 2026 10:16 AM IST

100 Years of Essel Group: The ZEEL legacy in advancing health awareness, crisis communication, and public understanding in India over decades

As Essel Group completes 100 years, its journey reflects far more than just usual business growth - the journey mirrors how information itself has transformed public life in India and across the world, especially in moments of health crisis and uncertainty. From everyday health awareness to one of the most defining global pandemics in modern history, the Group's media ecosystem, led by ZEEL, has played a role in carrying critical information into millions of homes across the country.

In 2021, when the world was in the grip of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, lives had been disrupted on an unimaginable scale. Health systems were under pressure, fear and uncertainty were widespread, and people depended heavily on television screens and mobile phones for clarity, updates, and guidance. It was at this moment when the need for properly fact-checked information became the soul of each body on this planet. The need for timely information was not just a part of communication anymore - it turned into an essential element for survival.

That same year marked the 95th anniversary of Essel Group. Under the leadership of Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra, the moment that would traditionally be associated with celebration took a different direction. Recognising the gravity of the global health crisis, he chose restraint over ceremony. Instead of marking the milestone publicly, he expressed that the Group would wait and celebrate its 100th year together, once the world had moved beyond the immediate crisis.

Taking to X (then Twitter), Dr Chandra had written: "Today is landmark day in our history being 95th year of existence of Essel Group. Congratulations to all past, present & future Esselites. We are not celebrating due to Covid. We will celebrate 100th year together. God bless us all."

Essel Group has kept the Chairman's promise as it is celebrating its historic 100-year centenary today (21 May 2026). But how things unfolded in these years of complete challenges is not just a story but an interesting journey. And here is how it all happened...

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When Health Information Became As Critical as Healthcare Itself

As the pandemic unfolded, ZEEL's network of channels and news platforms became part of a continuous information flow that reached audiences across cities, towns, and rural regions. With rapidly changing health advisories, lockdown updates, vaccination drives, and expert medical briefings, television remained one of the most trusted and accessible sources of information especially in areas where healthcare access and digital penetration were limited.

Health communication during this period took on a critical role. People were concern about all the safety and preventve measures, government directives, testing, hospital access, and vaccination awareness -- all of these depended heavily on how clearly and consistently information was delivered, and this is where ZEEL delivered its best. The widespread networking of the media grourp ensured that these messages were not restricted to urban centres or elite audiences, but travelled across linguistic and regional boundaries, entering everyday conversations in households across India.

Reaching Homes Across India With Health Awareness And Guidance

The pandemic years marked a turning point in how health information was consumed. It became immediate, continuous, and deeply personal. Families relied on real-time updates, expert discussions, and news alerts to navigate an evolving crisis. In such a landscape, broadcast platforms became a bridge between medical systems, government communication, and the public helping translate complex health information into accessible, actionable understanding.

Looking back, Essel Group's decision during its 95th year now stands as a defining reflection of that moment in history a period when the world was not measuring milestones, but measuring survival, awareness, and collective resilience. The promise to return at the 100th year adds a symbolic continuity to that narrative.

As Essel Group completes a century, its journey through the pandemic years remains a reminder of how deeply public health and information systems became interconnected. It also highlights how essential timely, trusted communication was in shaping awareness, behaviour, and response during one of the most challenging health crises of our time.