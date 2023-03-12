10 Symptoms of H3N2 Virus Infection You Should Never Ignore

10 Symptoms of H3N2 Virus Infection You Should Never Ignore

Are you infected with the highly contagious H3N2 virus? Look out for these 10 signs and symptoms.

H3N2 virus infection is wreaking havoc in India. In the last few days, the country has confirmed over 3,000 cases of the Influenza virus and 2 deaths. At this point in time, it is important to understand what this virus can do to your body, and how you can spot the infection. In this article, we will understand what this virus can do to your body and what signs you can experience once you are infected with the H3N2 Influenza virus.

How Does The Virus Transmit From One Individual To Another?

The first question that may come to your mind when we talk about this virus --- how does it travel from one person to another? As per studies, the H3N2 influenza virus is highly transmissible. This contagious virus can easily spread from one person to another through the air, via respiratory droplets. It can enter through respiratory organs such as the nose, mouth, etc.

Are You Infected With H3N2? Symptoms To Look Out For

Let's take a quick look at the warning signs and symptoms associated with H3N2 virus infection.

Chills High-grade fever Sore throat Headache Muscle pain Body ache Back pain Congested nose Runny nose Sneezing

In serious cases, the infected person may also experience severe difficulty in breathing, pain/ discomfort in the chest, difficulty in swallowing food and continuous fever. Experts have warned that if someone is experiencing any of the above-listed symptoms for more a 2-3 days, it is crucial to seek medical help immediately. Remember, the only way to stay safe from suffering the worst of the virus infection is by understanding the signs and symptoms attached to it.