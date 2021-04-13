In an incident on Gudi Padva in Maharashtra 10 Covid-19 patients have died in two private hospitals in the Vasai town due to a shortage of medical oxygen on Tuesday. Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VMC) confirmed the fatalities that occurred at the Vinayak Hospital and Riddhi Vinayak Hospital but denied the allegations about the shortage. As per reports both hospitals are well equipped and has sufficient medical oxygen for all the patients. VVMC further denied the claims saying that they had procured 10 tonnes of medical oxygen to cater to all the weight private Covid hospitals in its jurisdiction and so