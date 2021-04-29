As the world is fighting its biggest battle against the deadly virus COVID-19 reports have surfaced that one in four people experience mild short-lived systemic side effects like headache fatigue and tenderness after receiving either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine. According to a new study published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases most side effects peaked within the first 24 hours following vaccination and usually lasted 1-2 days and majorly among women under 55 years of age. The data should reassure many people that in the real world after-effects of the vaccine are usually mild and short-lived especially in the over 50's