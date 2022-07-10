1 In 25 People At Risk Of Long COVID: Common Symptoms Experienced By Different Age Groups

A new study has found that 5 per cent of people infected with Covid will experience lingering symptoms after recovering from the disease. Here is a list of signs of long Covid in different age groups.

The majority of the population have had the coronavirus at some point in their lives ever since the pandemic began. However, a small number of those infected with Covid experienced lingering symptoms for months or more. When symptoms persist long after someone has recovered from Covid, the condition is termed Long Covid.

As per new research by King's College London, while the Omicron variant is less likely to cause long Covid symptoms, one in 25 people still go on to experience long-term health issues for more than four weeks. The chances of experiencing long Covid symptoms were between 20-25 per cent during the Omicron period.

What Is Long Covid?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), "Some people who have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 can experience long-term effects from their infection, known as post-COVID conditions (PCC) or long COVID."

Although it is obvious that a SARS-CoV-2 infection causes long-term Covid, nothing else about the illness, which affects between 10-80 per cent of people with Covid, is well recognized. One study published in the journal Cell hypothesized that the coronavirus could reawaken dormant viruses, such as the Epstein-Barr virus, resulting in protracted symptoms. Another study in Nature Communications suggested that an ineffective immune response to Covid failed to elicit the antibodies required to fight the infection, resulting in protracted symptoms.

No matter the cause, experts do concur that Long Covid is not a persistent coronavirus infection but an aftereffect of the disease. With that said, here are some symptoms that may show up differently in different age groups.

Long Covid In Adults

Three years into the Covid-19 pandemic, one thing is clear Covid lingers for more time than imagined. Most people who have been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus have experienced persistent symptoms or organ dysfunction after acute Covid infection. A 2020-21 report by the CDC suggested that coronavirus survivors between the ages of 18 and 65 are at twice the risk of developing pulmonary embolism or respiratory conditions. Some of the common Long Covid symptoms that affect adults include:

You may like to read

Fatigue

Ever

Shortness of breath

Cough

Neurologic and mental health conditions

Kidney failure

Cardiovascular conditions

Respiratory conditions

Blood clots

Vascular conditions

Musculoskeletal conditions

Some of these symptoms may get worse after physical or mental effort.

Long Covid In Children

A survey of 11,000 children, conducted by the charity Long Covid Kids UK, determined the most common signs of coronavirus in three different age groups of children. Here is a breakdown of the common symptoms that may affect children of different age groups differently, as per the survey:

3 years and younger

Mood swings

Rashes

Stomachache

Cough

Loss of appetite

Tiredness

4-11 years

Concentration problems

Rashes

Mood swings

Hopelessness

Lethargy

12-14

Fatigue

Mood swings

Unable to remember things

Inability to focus

Muscle ache

Headaches