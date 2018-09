You may be tired of hearing warnings against excessive drinking. Well, it is time you lend your ears to them. Alcohol consumption is to be blamed for claiming one life out of every 20 deaths taking place globally every year, states a World Health Organisation (WHO) report. This report was released on last Friday. Obnoxious use of alcohol kills around 3 million people annually and contributes to 5% of the global disease burden, shows the same report. And here is what men should be more careful about. The WHO report highlighted that a majority giving up lives to alcohol are men, as much as 75%.

Wealthier nations are at a greater risk accounting for a majority of alcohol-use disorder cases, according to the WHO report. Around 237 million men and 46 million women suffer from alcohol related concerns. Europe tops the list in terms of highest prevalence of alcohol induced disorder. USA comes second in terms of overuse of alcohol and subsequent conditions that follow the abuse, states a recent media report.

The study also explains the various conditions linked to alcohol induced deaths. It shows that 28% of alcohol related deaths were due to injuries. Another 21% of these deaths were due to digestive ailments. Cardiovascular issues were responsible for 19% deaths. Cancers, infectious diseases, mental health disorders are other conditions associated with overuse of alcohol, claims the WHO study.