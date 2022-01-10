No Complete Lockdown In Delhi, DDMA Mulls Stricter COVID Curbs: All About New Restrictions Across The Country

No Lockdown To Be Imposed In Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal Confirms: Everything To Know About New Restrictions Across The Country

COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across the states in India. Here is a look at all the states and what restrictions they have imposed to curb the spread of the deadly virus infection:

As India fights the third wave of COVID-19, the country logged a single-day rise of 1,79,723 coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,57,07,727, including 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant. So far the country has registered 146 deaths linked to this new strain which was first identified in South Africa on November 24, 2021. According to the latest data by the Health Ministry, the number of active cases has increased to 7,23,619, the highest in around 204 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,83,936 with 146 fatalities.

The top five states that registered the maximum number of fresh infection cases are Maharashtra with 44,388 cases, followed by West Bengal with 24,287 cases, Delhi with 22,751 cases, Tamil Nadu with 12,895 cases, and Karnataka with 12,000 cases. According to the officer's reports, the maximum number of deaths were reported in Kerala (44), followed by West Bengal with 18 daily deaths.

Everything To Know About New Restrictions Across The Country

Amid a fresh surge in daily coronavirus cases in India, the government has re-imposed restrictions in several parts of the country. Here is a look at all the states and what restrictions they have imposed to curb the spread of the deadly virus infection:

TRENDING NOW

Maharashtra

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by the COVID-19 at the moment compared to other states in India. The cases related to the new variant Omicron are also the highest in Maharashtra. Taking hold of the worsening situation, the Maharashtra government on Sunday revised coronavirus-related restrictions across the state, take a look:

Beauty salons and gyms are allowed to remain open with 50% capacity.

During the daytime, no movement is allowed in groups of 5 or more than 5 from 5am to 11pm.

Night curfew will remain in place, prohibiting any movement from 11pm to 5am (except for the essential purposes).

Schools and colleges will remain shut.

Only fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed to take public transports.

Only 50 people are allowed during marriages, social, religious, and political gatherings; while 20 people are allowed for funeral rites.

Delhi

The national capital is the second worst-hit state in the country. Delhi registered over 20k new cases in a span of 24 hours. Here are some of the guidelines that are in place at the moment, take a look:

The Delhi government announced a yellow alert amid a steep rise in daily coronavirus cases in the national capital on December 28, 2021.

All the non-essential shops and malls will be operated on an odd-even basis from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Spas, gyms, yoga institutes, and entertainment parks are closed, but outdoor yoga will be allowed.

Sports complexes, stadiums, and swimming pools are closed.

Schools and colleges will remain shut.

Religious places will remain open but no visitors will be allowed to enter.

Night curfew is in place from 10pm to 5am.

Weekend curfew has also been imposed from last week.

Under the 10pm to 5am weekend curfew, all non-essential activities are prohibited.

Looking at the current number of COVID cases in the city, the DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Authority) chaired a meeting with the officials today, in the meeting, the committee decided to impose more restrictions in the state, here are the highlights and a look at the new restrictions implemented:

You may like to read

Dine-in facilities at restaurants are likely to be prohibited in the coming days, but takeaways will be allowed.

All the other restrictions which were implemented previously will remain in place, until further notice.

"All present in the DDMA meeting agreed that the trends in terms of rising positivity, hospitalisation and deaths were worrying. To mitigate these trends, further restrictions without creating disadvantage to the people are likely to be imposed. No lockdown will be imposed,"

West Bengal

West Bengal is also witnessing a steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases. Looking at the upward graph of the COVID cases in the state, the Mamata Banerjee led government brought back the COVID restrictions in the state, take a look at all of them here:

All the schools, colleges, and educational institutions will be shut.

Only essential services are allowed to take place in the state between 10pm-5am.

All the malls, shopping complexes, and stores will remain open till 10pm, but with 50% capacity.

Metros and trains will operate as per scheduled timings, but with 50% capacities.

All the tourist spots will remain shut.

Gyms, spas, swimming pools, and wellness centres will remain shut, until further notice.

Flights from Delhi and Mumbai will be allowed only twice a week and no travelers will be allowed to enter the state without a maximum 48 hours old negative RT-PCR test report.

No flights from the UK to be allowed to operate from West Bengal.

Cinema halls will operate only with 50% capacity.

Bars, restaurants, and cafes will be open till 10pm with 50% capacity.

RECOMMENDED STORIES