Hook-Up Culture: Spread Affection, Not Infection

Kanusha YK, Relationship expert and Psychotherapist at Allo Health, shares four ways to reduce the risk-free sexual experience.

We are witnessing a considerable shift in our society, with modern relationships redefining what we want and seek in romantic relationships. The hook-up culture is one example where one accepts no-strings-attached relationships, one-night stands, booty calls, flings, and other casual sex encounters. Sex can be an enjoyable experience but poses risks, including unplanned pregnancy and infections, which can be stressful. It may not be possible to have an entirely risk-free sexual experience, but Kanusha YK, Relationship Expert and Psychotherapist at Allo Health shares four things to reduce the risk.

Using Protection and Contraception: Many contraceptive options are available in the market. Still, condoms are the safest way to prevent acquiring and transmitting any infection by creating a physical barrier preventing any exchange of fluids. Condoms are one of the most effective options, but they are not 100% safe. This means that even if you put a condom on correctly, use one every time you have sex. However, if used correctly, condoms can significantly reduce the risk of STIs and unplanned pregnancies.

Know about STIs: STIs are caused by a virus, parasite, fungus, or another organism that one can contract through sexual activity. It can be acquired during any sexual activity by exchanging bodily fluids or even skin-to-skin touch in some cases. Sometimes STIs can show symptoms and make you feel unwell- but they may even exist without showing signs. Using protection, educating yourself about the risks, getting regular check-ups, and having an open conversation with your partner can help avoid the infection.

TRENDING NOW Also Read Postpartum Contraception: When Should You Start Taking Contraception After Giving Birth?



Regular Check-ups: Regular STI testing is always a good idea. Still, it is essential to be extra careful during casual encounters as you might be exposed to a higher risk of contracting STIs. Getting examined every three to six months is the best practice. Inform your doctor about your way of living if it makes you feel comfortable. They can assist you in creating a testing schedule for how frequently you should get tested based on how many partners you have and how often you add new partners.

Regular STI testing is always a good idea. Still, it is essential to be extra careful during casual encounters as you might be exposed to a higher risk of contracting STIs. Getting examined every three to six months is the best practice. Inform your doctor about your way of living if it makes you feel comfortable. They can assist you in creating a testing schedule for how frequently you should get tested based on how many partners you have and how often you add new partners. Get Vaccinated: Vaccination is the best prevention. The HPV vaccine can protect you from HPV-related health issues like genital warts and some malignancies to a considerable extent. This is because most of the HPV strains spread through sexual activities and start showing symptoms of infection only in the later stages. It can be prescribed to men, women and transgender people up to 45.

STIs are prevalent, but there are ways to avoid them and lower your risk. First, openly discuss the same with your partner or doctor in the best way for you if you're unsure.

