Now, AI Skin Treatment Comes With The Goodness Of Homeopathy

AI Skin Pro offers an advanced method of treating skin problems.

Dr. Batra's introduces World's first 5th Generation AI Skin analyser to India. It can detect skin problems deep within the skin before they appear on the surface.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing almost every field of life, including healthcare. Use of AI-powered devices has improved diagnosis and treatment of various health problems, and even enable detection of diseases even before symptoms arise. Utilization of artificial intelligence has also helped reduce medical errors and unnecessary treatments, thus helping reduce the patient's health care costs. Now, artificial Intelligence (AI) can also help monitor your skin health and detect skin problems deep within the skin before they manifest themselves on the surface.

For the first time in India, Dr. Batra's Healthcare is bringing AI skin treatment with the goodness of homeopathy. The company on Tuesday announced the introduction of AI Skin Pro, an AI-powered device for diagnosis of skin diseases. Imported from South Korea, it is claimed that the machine is the world's 5th generation AI-powered skin analyzer and a futuristic method of treating skin problems.

Revolutionising Skin Treatments with AI In Homeopathy

TRENDING NOW

According to experts at Dr. Batra's, this AI-powered device (AI Skin Pro) can spot skin problems deep within the skin (dermis) before they appear on the surface. In conjunction with Homoeopathy, which is holistic, safe and without side-effects, AI Skin Pro offers an advanced method of treating skin problems.

Based on the AI analysis of skin health, individuals will be recommended personalised treatments such as, AI Homeo Clear for Acne, AI Homeo Bright for Pigmentation disorders, AI Homeo Youth for anti-aging and AI Homeo Reneu for multipurpose treatments and so on.

Commenting on the launch of the new advanced AI technology (AI Skin Pro) in India, Padmashri, Dr. Mukesh Batra, Founder and Chairman of Dr. Batra's Group of Companies, said that the combination of AI with the 250-year-old science of homeopathy will ensure better results for patients of skin problems.

You may like to read

For now, the AI Skin Pro treatment option will be available in select Dr. Batra's clinics in India and Dubai.

FAQs about AI-powered skin analyzer

Speaking at the launch of the AI-powered skin analyzer, Dr. Mukesh Batra and other skin experts associated with the company also addressed some concerns related to the use of the device.

Can it cause any side effects?

No, the light used in this AI-powered device is harmless, and it takes just a few seconds to capture your skin health.

What much it will cost to get this AI skin test done?

It will cost Rs.2000 for the initial test.

Can it also be used to detect problems in other parts of the body, other than the face?

No, it can be used only for analyzing the skin of your face.

RECOMMENDED STORIES