Implications Of Vitiligo: How Homeopathy Focuses On The Ailment's Physical Aspects

In today's society, physical appearance is overvalued, spurring dermatology interest. As a result, skin disorders are becoming one of India's most common health problems, affecting a substantial portion of the population. The incidence rate of skin diseases in the general population varies from 7.9%-60% in different geographic regions of India. Every day, we see patients visiting numerous centres hoping to find a long-term treatment for ailments such as vitiligo that have broken their morale, generated anxiety, low self-esteem, and eventually despair. Managing Director and Vice-Chairman of Dr Batra's Group of Companies, Dr Akshay Batra, explains how homoeopathy helps heal these skin disorders with the help of plant-based medicines.

What Is Vitiligo? What Are Its Causes?

First and foremost, let us discuss what Vitiligo is. Vitiligo is a skin condition when a person's skin develops smooth white patches or macules. Usually, it starts on the face, feet, forearms, and hands. Vitiligo is caused by the absence of the skin pigment called melanin. Your skin colour is determined by melanin produced by skin cells called melanocytes. The skin's ability to create adequate melanin is compromised in vitiligo due to a lack of functional melanocytes. As a result, white patches on your skin or hair may appear. According to research conducted by National Center for Biotechnology Information in India, the prevalence of vitiligo among the Indian population has consistently been reported to range between 0.25% and 4%, with rates as high as 8.8% in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The Implications Of Vitiligo

A homoeopathy is a holistic approach that focuses on the individual's psyche and the ailment's physical aspects. This aligns with observations made in ordinary dermatology practice, implying that many chronic skin ailments include a psychological aftereffect. For example, vitiligo affects people of all skin types, but it is more noticeable in people with brown or black skin.

Conventional Medicine For Vitiligo And Its Side Effects

Conventional medicine for Vitiligo includes topical treatment, systematic treatment, phototherapies, psychological support, surgical therapy and a few others. But all of these come with their respective side effects. For example, a topical treatment can have side effects such as a burning sensation, erythema, and risk of malignancies. At the same time, systematic treatment includes Adverse Drug Reactions (ADR) such as glaucoma, significant hormonal imbalance and even growth retardation. Surgical therapies are not advised for children due to a growing body, except that they have side effects like a risk of infection and the Koebner phenomenon. Phototherapies, too have similar side effects. In addition, the cost and time are factors to consider in surgical methods.

Homoeopathy: A Holistic Approach

As it targets the root cause and evens the skin tone, this post-modern science has proven beneficial in treating many ailments like acne, atopic dermatitis, lichen planus, and psoriasis. Diseases such as eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis, vitiligo and acne affect the sufferer physically and emotionally. Vitiligo is an acute disease which can even lead to severe psychological trauma, bringing a lack of confidence. Hence, it is better to treat in time with Homeopathy treatments. The best improvements were seen in 14 patients with vitiligo treated with customised homoeopathy in the early stages of the disease.

Case Study

In a case study, a 7-year-old child with vitiligo was treated with homoeopathy. Her parents observed that her marks had spread after they stopped using the steroidal ointments. Her vitiligo had been present for about a year when they decided to seek homoeopathic treatment for her vitiligo. She continued to take the medication for another four months, after which her vitiligo spots gradually improved. Finally, the spots began to fade and diminish and were gone after some time.

Conclusion

Vitiligo comes with a lot of stigma and misconceptions. One of the most common myths about it is that it is contagious. It's neither contagious nor life-threatening. However, it does affect a person's self-image and mental health. Hence, it is essential to treat Vitiligo with homoeopathy for safe and long-term effects.