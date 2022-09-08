Homeopathy: Foods To Avoid While Taking Homeopathic Medicines

An expert explains the importance of a healthy diet during homeopathic treatment, as well as what to eat and avoid t while taking homeopathic medicines.

Foods provides our body the nutrients it needs to function properly. Eating a healthy and well-balanced diet is essential for maintaining good health and keeping diseases at bay. But good nutrition is also essential for controlling and managing various diseases, and thus diet is considered an integral component of patient care. The same applies to homeopathic treatment.

To better understand the importance of following a healthy diet during a homeopathic therapy, we connected with Dr. Kushal Banerjee, Senior Consultant-Homeopathy at Dr. Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic.

Q. Help us understand the importance of a healthy diet during homeopathic treatments?

The homeopathic system of medicine was the first to understand the need for holistic management of the patient while treating his illness. As a result, the importance of a healthy balanced diet was appreciated as an important contributor to returning the patient to health. Conversely, the absence of such a diet as a cause of illness was also understood in homeopathy first.

Since homeopathic medicines help the immune system of the body to fight illness, it is vital that adequate nutrition is provided to the patient to restore him to health. Not only are the contents of the diet important but consuming food at fixed times and going to bed early is also encouraged. This results in better absorption of nutrients and metabolism of by-products.

Q. Are there any food items that we need to avoid while taking homeopathic medicines?

It is a myth that homeopathic treatment requires a long list of restrictions to be followed. Usually, excessive or frequent consumption of raw onions and pickles are discouraged. Strong mint or menthol like flavours like those in chewing gum or mouth fresheners are discouraged. Coffee may be consumed in moderation. Some specific medicines may require one or more additional restrictions. The smell of camphor may reduce the effect of homeopathic medicines.

Q. Is it true that certain food items can supplement homeopathic treatments?

While no specific food items are thought to supplement the action of homeopathic medicines, specific dietary advice related to the illness is extremely beneficial in improving outcomes in patients. In fact, many illnesses can be cured by adjusting a patient's diet and educating the patient about what items may worsen his illness.

You may like to read