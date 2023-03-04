Causes Of Hair Loss, Homeopathic Remedies For Hairfall

Hair loss is a medical concern that needs to be addressed from the root. Homeopathic medicine treat hair loss by addressing the underlying causes, says Dr Akshay Batra.

Hair loss is not just from a particular diet or hormonal changes, it can also result from a medical condition or use of certain drugs. Let's talk about the various factors that can cause permanent or temporary hair loss, including male pattern baldness and female pattern hair loss, as well as Homeopathic treatment for hairfall.

To understand the problem of hair loss and find solution, we connected with Dr Akshay Batra, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Dr Batra's group of companies. Following are excerpts from the exclusive interaction:

Hair Loss In Males

A study by a team of cardiologists associated with Ahmedabad-based UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology concluded that those who have male pattern baldness and early greying of hair have more than five times higher risk of getting heart disease. The study on more than 1,900 individuals revealed that nearly 50 per cent of heart attack patients had androgenic alopecia, commonly known as male pattern baldness as compared to around 27 per cent of healthy counterparts. Men who had just crown-top hair loss or vertex baldness, Alopecia Areata/Patchy hair loss, were 52 percent.

TRENDING NOW

Male pattern baldness and premature greying are also associated with increased risk of coronary artery disease.

Hair Loss In Females

A variety of conditions, including hormonal changes caused by pregnancy, childbirth, menopause, and thyroid problems, can cause permanent or temporary hair loss in females. Female pattern hair loss (FPHL) affects roughly 40 per cent of women by the age of 50. Hair loss also be caused by certain drugs used to treat cancer, arthritis, depression, heart problems, gout, and high blood pressure.

Hair loss is a medical concern

Hair loss is not a cosmetic problem, it's a medical concern. According to a study conducted by the National Centre for Biotechnology, people suffering from Alopecia can experience psychological consequences such as high levels of anxiety and depression. Other than Alopecia Areata, extreme hair loss causes baldness, and it can be caused by thyroid disorders, certain medications, and other Autoimmune Diseases. It could also be the result of heredity, nutritional deficiencies, infection, smoking, or stress.

You may like to read

Homeopathic remedies for hair loss

Homeopathic remedies treat all of these above-mentioned medical disorders, thereby addressing the underlying cause of hair loss. Homeopathic medicine also considers mental as well as emotional issues such as stress and anxiety, which are frequently the root of hair loss. It targets the mind and gently restores mind-body equilibrium to treat the patient as a whole.

It has been proven that certain homeopathic medicines can act as natural DHT inhibitors and thereby help control hair loss without any side effects. For hair growth, there are aesthetic solutions available that can help increase volume and enhance hair rejuvenation and growth.

Homeopathic medicines have numerous positive benefits and hold promise for promoting overall scalp health. It addresses several underlying causes of hair loss, and thinning of hair and promotes hair growth.

Hair is made up of protein and iron, therefore diet which is rich in protein and iron such as chickpeas, milk, Lentils, mushrooms, Beetroot, Soybeans, and vitamin C-rich fruits is recommended to encourage hair growth.

Signs of alopecia areata to watch out for

One should always look out for the early stages of Alopecia Areata. The signs of the disease are unexpected loss of round or oval areas of hair on the scalp, in the beard region, and in eyebrows respectively in men and women. Just before the hair starts falling out, one can feel a burning sensation in the patchy area. If left untreated, then one can lose hair of the entire scalp and even of the body, therefore immediate consultation with the doctor is very important in such cases.

There are forty different types of hair loss, hence it is important to identify the correct type and then treat it holistically. There are many aesthetic treatments that are available in the market for hair growth in combination with Homeopathy.

RECOMMENDED STORIES