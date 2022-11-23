Winter Skincare: 5 Home Remedies To Keep Acne And Pimples At Bay

You can prepare DIY products at home or purchase readymade products from the market. Known to be a superfood for the skin, coffee will help you achieve your skincare goals this winter season.

Skin Expert shares specific steps to protect your skin from the effects of the changing weather.

When we think of the winter, the foremost thing that comes to mind is drinking a warm cup of tea while wrapping ourselves in a cosy blanket. The winter season is beautiful but as pleasant as it is for us, these seasonal changes can affect our skin because the winter leads to a greater propensity for the skin to lose its ability to retain moisture and can lead to a breakout. In addition, the winter season can lead to dirt, and any leftover makeup, which can lead to acne, breakouts, and other problems on the skin. Therefore, Skin Expert Ravina Jain, Founder & CEO of The Skin Story & The Beard Story, share specific steps you should add to your usual skincare routine to protect your skin from the effects of the changing weather.

Applying Sunscreen: Always wear sunscreen, regardless of the season. The sun's UV rays can damage skin even when it's cold. Sometimes the sun's rays even manage to break through the cold winds, putting people at risk of sunburn. Therefore, sunscreen is an essential product that should be used at all times, regardless of the person's skin type or the season. According to your skin type, use sunscreen with an SPF of 50 or at least 30 for maximum protection against UV rays. For an oily skin type, a non-oily, lightweight sunscreen should be used to avoid a greasy look on the skin. One should apply sunscreen for at least half an hour before stepping out so that the sunscreen is evenly spread and absorbed into the skin. Then, keep reapplying the sunscreen after every three hours, even when it's cold. Moringa leaves: Moringa contains many skin-beneficial elements, including anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, preventing your skin from getting itchy and killing any bacteria and fungus that cause acne. In addition, it has vitamin C, E, and A, which promote the production of collagen and helps the skin retain its youthful appearance by diminishing wrinkles and giving it a smoother overall texture. Take Moringa leaves or powder and put a few drops of water into a paste; you can also use rosewater instead of just water. Apply the paste for around 10 minutes, rinse it with water, and pat dry your face. This pack will prevent breakouts and help in healing your existing acne. Turmeric and aloe vera: Turmeric has been used by Indian women for glowing skin and as a remedy for numerous skin-related issues. Turmeric also has multiple anti-microbial properties that prevent your skin from acne and make it radiant. Take one tablespoon of organic turmeric powder and one tablespoon of aloe vera gel, mix them well, and apply the paste to affected areas of your skin or where you usually get acne. This combination will reduce redness or acne scars. Avoid Makeup: Putting on heavy makeup during the winter season can cause your pores in the skin to become clogged, and this can cause an acne breakout. If you are expected to wear makeup, use water-based rather than oil-based products to reduce the appearance of greasiness on your skin. Always take off your makeup before bed; this step is of the utmost significance. Acne can be avoided and prevented by using a few tried-and-true home remedies and some sage advice for your winter skincare routine. Hydrate Your Body: One must drink water to avoid accompanying acne and pimple outbreaks that might occur when exposed to high humidity. Lack of water in the body causes dry skin, producing too much oil and providing a breeding ground for acne-causing bacteria. However, drinking between six and eight glasses of water daily can help maintain a good water balance in the body, which can help reduce acne and enhance skin suppleness.

Conclusion

Since the unpredictable weather of the winter season might impact your skin, it's a good idea to tweak your regular skincare routine ever so slightly. Taking care of your skin and practising good hygiene are the most important things to keep acne at bay and achieve a radiant glow during the winter.

