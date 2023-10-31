Winter Blood Sugar Spikes: 8 Effective Ways To Keep Diabetes Under Control

Winter Blood Sugar Spikes: 8 Effective Ways To Keep Diabetes Under Control

Keeping Your Blood Sugar Under Control in Winter: Try this 8-step strategy to manage your blood sugar levels.

High blood sugar levels are marked by an uptick in your blood glucose levels, which can be caused by several lifestyle factors including your diet. These spikes are often seen throughout the year but can get triggered when the weather changes in winter. Winter can be a challenging time for people with diabetes. The cold weather can cause blood sugar levels to spike, making it difficult to manage the condition. In this article, we tell you 8-effective management strategies to keep blood sugar spikes under control during the winter season.

8 Ways to Keep Your Blood Sugar Under Control in Winter

If you are suffering from diabetes, make sure to take hold of any of the below-mentioned strategies to control blood sugar spikes during winter.

Get a Flu Shot

People suffering from high blood sugar levels are at higher risk of developing serious health conditions in the winter. These sometimes can worsen their diabetes levels, leading to spikes in blood glucose count. Therefore, it is recommended to get a Flu shot every year.

TRENDING NOW

Keep Your Glucose In Range

Those who are suffering from high blood sugar levels must make it a point to check their blood sugar regularly and adjust their medication and insulin accordingly.

Keep Your Hands And Feet Warm

The cold weather can cause severe damage to your nerves and blood vessels, making it extremely difficult for your body to heal from cuts and scrapes.

Stay Active

One of the most effective strategies to control diabetes during winter is to keep your body active and ensure you're working out (light) daily. Exercise helps to lower your blood sugar levels effectively.

You may like to read

Eat Healthy

Make sure to add lots of greens to your plate during the winter season. Focus on eating whole grains, and fresh fruits to control diabetes/blood sugar spikes in winter.

Be Mindful of Your Holiday Plans

The holiday season can be challenging for those who are dealing with high blood sugar levels. Avoiding sweets and other junk foods can be a difficult task, which is why you should plan your holiday mindfully.

Manage Your Stress Levels

Stress can increase your blood sugar levels, so it's important to find healthy ways to manage it.

Keep Your Supplies Ready

Diabetes management requires a lot of concentration on how you are prepping yourself for any unforeseen situation. Make sure you have enough insulin in stock, to deal with an emergency.

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.