Winter Arthritis Pain Relief: 7 Ways to Manage Arthritis Symptoms In Winter Without Medication

VERIFIED

Arthritis Pain Relief: 7 Ways to Manage Arthritis Symptoms Without Medication

Here are seven ways to manage arthritis symptoms without medication. Scroll down to know everything that you can do to keep arthritis pain at bay.

Arthritis is a common condition that affects the joints. It can cause pain, stiffness, and inflammation. There is no cure for arthritis, but there are many ways to manage the symptoms. Medication is often used to manage arthritis pain, but there are also a number of non-drug treatments that can be effective. These treatments can help to reduce pain and inflammation, improve joint function, and increase range of motion.

In this article, Dr. Rajesh Kumar Verma (Consultant - Orthopaedic), Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, tells us more about Arthritis pain, and ways to manage the condition using easy home remedies.

Balanced Calcium and Vitamin D Intake

It is very important that your body gets enough or sufficient calcium and vitamin D; it can help maintain good bone structure. For your skeletal health, ensure you consume calcium-rich foods like milk, broccoli, and fortified cereals while letting in sunlight, which has vitamin D.

TRENDING NOW

High Protein Diet

Consuming good-quality proteins such as lean meats, fish, lentils, and nuts helps keep up with joint tissue maintenance and repair. For the body, proteins serve as important building blocks that help maintain healthy joints.

Low Fat and Low Carbs

It is crucial that one reduces their intake of saturated fat and refined carbohydrates in order to avoid inflammation in the body. A diet low in these components can help maintain a healthy weight and reduce the risk of arthritis-related inflammation.

Regular Gentle Exercises

You can greatly decrease your chances of getting arthritis by adding gentle and joint-friendly exercises to your daily routines. Individuals who are over 50 should avoid impact sports that may injure and compromise joint health.

You may like to read

Regular Walking

Walking is one of the simplest exercises that promotes joint health. Strive to reach at least 8,000 steps a day, as that can aid in keeping joints flexible and preventing arthritis.

Avoid Excessive Alcohol and Smoking

Overindulgence in drinking and smoking has also made some people prone to arthritis, among other diseases. Limiting or quitting these habits can improve your overall health and reduce the risk of arthritis.

Weight and Stress Management

Joint health relies on maintaining the right weight. Being overweight can subject your bones to more pressure and thus increase your chances of having arthritis. Furthermore, chronic stress should be managed, as it may cause inflammation in the body, leading to arthritis.

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.