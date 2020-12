Turmeric has been an important ingredient in most Indian households for the longest time ever. The spice has become even more popular among health-conscious people. From being added to almost all the curries, milk, coffee to kadha, turmeric not just enhances the taste but also adds to the nutritional value of the food. Let’s learn more about the benefits of turmeric and how you can make it a part of your daily diet. Also Read - 6 proven ways to use turmeric for beautiful skin

BENEFITS OF TURMERIC

Turmeric is popular for its immunity-boosting properties, all over the world. Here’s why you should include this spice into your daily diet. Also Read - Turmeric may help treat arthritis-related knee pain: Here’s how to introduce it into your diet

#ENHANCES YOUR IMMUNITY SYSTEM Also Read - Turmeric for skin health: Know the benefits and ways to use it

The lipopolysaccharides in turmeric boost the immune system, lowering your risk of getting a cold, flu, or other nasty infection.

#HELPS IN DIGESTION

Turmeric encourages the gallbladder to produce bile and other components that aid the body in digesting food properly.

#IMPROVES LIVER FUNCTIONING

Turmeric has been shown to boost liver function, allowing the body to break down environmental and dietary toxins.

#PROTECTS THE BRAIN

The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric protect the brain from Alzheimer’s disease and other age-related degenerative brain disorders.

#CONTROL HIGH BLOOD SUGAR

Turmeric helps the body to properly process ingested sugars, so it can prevent the high blood sugar spikes associated with diabetes.

#LOWERS CANCER RISK

You can greatly lower your cancer risk because turmeric is one of the best ways to prevent tumors caused by radiation exposure.

#COMBAT COLD AND FLU

Kacchi haldi when consumed with warm milk, water, or tea, it helps combat cold and flu. It helps boost immunity. While the powdered form is healthy too, raw haldi is healthier.

#HAS ANTI-INFLAMMATORY PROPERTIES

Inflammation is incredibly important. It helps your body fight foreign invaders and also has a role in repairing the damage. Without inflammation, pathogens like bacteria could easily take over your body and kill you.

Although acute, short-term inflammation is beneficial, it can become a major problem when it becomes chronic and inappropriately attacks your body’s own tissues. Therefore, anything that can help fight chronic inflammation is of potential importance in preventing and even treating these diseases. Curcumin (the major content of turmeric) is strongly anti-inflammatory. Thus, turmeric – which is consumed in a limited amount, can help balance your body.

#HELPS IN THE GROWTH OF HEALTHY GUT BACTERIA

Turmeric has anti-viral, anti-fungal, and anti-bacterial properties that help the body to regain the healthy gut bacteria which helps your body to stay toxic free from inside.

And, not the amazing spice also helps in promoting weight loss. Yes, you heard it right. Though having huge quantities of turmeric is surely not a way to lose weight, but turmeric is said to reduce the inflammation associated with obesity. Thus, it can give your weight loss plan a boost. Consume a glass of warm turmeric water every morning on an empty stomach, or just have an inch of raw turmeric. You will see the visible results in a week’s time. But, with turmeric, you also need to maintain a healthy lifestyle and diet to boost your weight loss regime.

Go ahead, jump on the turmeric train! If you’ve been wondering how to take turmeric, here are a few easy ways to incorporate turmeric into your daily diet.

WAYS TO CONSUME IT

You can use this spice in any form, be it grounded or raw. But make sure to consume it on an empty stomach for better results. Below mentioned are some of the interesting and easy ways to have this spice for health benefits.

#RAW TURMERIC

Take one inch of raw turmeric and mix it with one teaspoon of ghee. Consume this every day if you have a persistent dry cough. You can also add an inch of ginger root. And, if you are allergic to dairy products such as ghee and oil, use some organic jaggery. This will also give you good skin. One who is suffering from a content acne problem must try this every morning. NOTE: Consume it on an empty stomach.

#TURMERIC TEA

Making turmeric tea is very easy. Boil a cup of water in a pan. Add sliced turmeric into the water, if you are using the turmeric root. If you are using ground powder, add about 1 teaspoon of powder into the water. Bring it to a boil. Add some extra spices for a better result such as ginger root, honey, or black pepper. Strain the tea and have it. This tea is a great elixir for your weight loss and it also boosts your immunity.

#GOLDEN MILK

Wondering what is this golden milk? Well, this milk can be your best friend if you are a milk lover and is planning to boost your immunity. For this recipe, you need to do is to bring to a boil 2 cups of milk or unsweetened almond milk with 1 teaspoon powdered turmeric and 1 teaspoon powdered ginger. Turn off heat, let cool for a few minutes, and add 1 tablespoon of raw honey. If you’re drinking it before bed, add ½ teaspoon each of nutmeg, cinnamon, and cardamom to the mixture to promote a good night’s sleep.

#TURMERIC WATER

Start your day with a glass of turmeric water, it can help in preparing your digestive system for the day. Turmeric water can help in flushing out toxins from the body and gives a boost to your metabolism. With constant consumption, this can be helpful for those on a weight loss regime.

#MIX IT IN YOUR MORNING SMOOTHIES

Are you a smoothie lover? Adding an inch of raw turmeric root can help you get better results for your overall health and skin. You can also punch your smoothies with some raw ginger roots.

DO NOT OVER CONSUME IT!!!

Anything overdoing can be harmful. The same thing goes for turmeric. Although, turmeric is organic and is good for your body, consuming it more than what is recommended can lead to health hazards. So, do not over consume this spice. Wondering how much to consume? Experts recommend 500 to 1000 milligrams of curcumin daily for healing purposes. There are approximately 200 milligrams of curcumin in 5ml of turmeric. Make sure that you don’t consume more than 3 grams of turmeric per day.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the above article are intended for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Always make sure to consult your doctor or dietician before making any changes to your daily diet.