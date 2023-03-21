Weather Change Sickness: Symptoms And Home Remedies

If you have a poor immune system and fall sick with every weather change, you must try having ramphal. Its Vitamin A will not just boost your immunity and its B vitamins will help cut down the inflammation too.

Severe symptoms beyond cold and cough were observed due to extreme weather transitions.

Cooler temperature tends to weaken our immunity, increasing susceptibility to infection. Although during cold weather, people prefer to stay indoors with doors and windows closed, which reduces ventilation, the setting is ideal for breeding viruses and spreading infection from those who may already be carrying a disease. Dr Divya Gopal, Consultant, department of internal medicine, HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, shares signs, remedies and treatment for weather change sickness

Reduced sun exposure during winter also causes vitamin D deficiency which is required to maintain a robust immune system.

Generally, viruses are on the rise in winter, particularly the ones causing influenza. At temperatures below 37 degrees C, most respiratory viruses replicate more efficiently.

Hot weather and summers have their roles in weather-change sicknesses too. It's only that the sickness-causing virus changes from summer to winter.

Influenza, Rhinovirus, Respiratory syncytial viruses (RSV) and Rotavirus are some viruses active in winter.

What Are Enteroviruses?

Enteroviruses are primarily active during summer and lay you low with a sore throat, runny nose, and stomach ailments. However, the summer enterovirus attack is often associated with sudden and, at times, high fever. In addition, summer colds flare through connection with embryones from an infected individual's body saps, such as mucous, faeces or saliva. This increases the chance of viruses that induce summer colds spreading more efficiently in overcrowded areas. Consequently, you spend more time at shared places like water parks, outdoor gatherings, amusement parks, etc.

Symptoms Of Weather Change Sickness

It includes runny nose, congestion, headache, sore throat, cough, muscle ache, sneezing, pressure in the sinuses and head, low energy, haemorrhagic conjunctivitis, causing swelling and redness in one or both eyes and fever.

5 Home Remedies For Weather Change Sickness

Get a flu vaccine, and run a humidifier and air purifier indoors. Take vitamin D supplements, Eat foods high in vitamin D, like fatty fish, mushrooms, and eggs, and Get plenty of rest or sleep. Stay hydrated with an occasional sports drink, a higher intake of water, and coconut water or fresh fruit juice for electrolyte input. Keep the proper hygiene cough or sneeze into a neat tissue and clean your hands regularly. Avoid sharing food, drinks, crockery, and utensils with people with a cold or the flu.

Treatment For Weather Change Sickness

It may be restricted to over-the-counter medications like antihistamines, decongestants, cough suppressants, and antipyretics that help to relieve symptoms. With the nations undergoing unparalleled uproar in climatic circumstances, there are observable changes in climate patterns across countries. As a result, climate change, sickness, and weather disruptions affect our well-being.