Weather Change Sickness: Symptoms And Home Remedies

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Cooler temperature tends to weaken our immunity, increasing susceptibility to infection. Although during cold weather, people prefer to stay indoors with doors and windows closed, which reduces ventilation, the setting is ideal for breeding viruses and spreading infection from those who may already be carrying a disease. Dr Divya Gopal, Consultant, department of internal medicine, HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, shares signs, remedies and treatment for weather change sickness
Enteroviruses are primarily active during summer and lay you low with a sore throat, runny nose, and stomach ailments. However, the summer enterovirus attack is often associated with sudden and, at times, high fever. In addition, summer colds flare through connection with embryones from an infected individual's body saps, such as mucous, faeces or saliva. This increases the chance of viruses that induce summer colds spreading more efficiently in overcrowded areas. Consequently, you spend more time at shared places like water parks, outdoor gatherings, amusement parks, etc.
It includes runny nose, congestion, headache, sore throat, cough, muscle ache, sneezing, pressure in the sinuses and head, low energy, haemorrhagic conjunctivitis, causing swelling and redness in one or both eyes and fever.
It may be restricted to over-the-counter medications like antihistamines, decongestants, cough suppressants, and antipyretics that help to relieve symptoms. With the nations undergoing unparalleled uproar in climatic circumstances, there are observable changes in climate patterns across countries. As a result, climate change, sickness, and weather disruptions affect our well-being.
Follow us on