Are you looking for ways to grow long, beautiful eyelashes? Here are 5 effective home remedies you should try if you haven't already.

For all the women who lust over long, beautiful eyelashes, we got you covered! Even the best mascaras sometimes make your eyelashes look stubby unless you are born with super long lashes. And fake eyelashes, going in with the curler than the mascara, the falsies – ah, so tiring!

If we just described your daily troubles, then you have landed on the right article. Long lashes enhance your features and make you look even more beautiful. If you are thinking of some ways you can grow eyelashes naturally, then we can help you.

Home Remedies For Long Eyelashes

That’s right; there are natural ways to grow your lashes and enhance the thickness. However, you must be careful with these home remedies; why? Because eyes are sensitive and if something harmful penetrated in them, it could cause harm. Also Read - Ways to clean your mascara without ripping off your eyelashes

Castor Oil

Castor oil has been a part of the beauty world for ages. It is used to treat sunburns, reduce signs of ageing and whatnot. You will be glad to know that this easy and affordable beauty elixir can work wonders for your eyelashes too. It contains ricinoleic acid, which helps with hair loss. But it has also been associated with dryness, so consult a doctor before applying the oil.

How to use: Take 1 tablespoon of cold-pressed castor oil. Apply it using a cotton swab after cleaning your lashes with water and drying them. Keep the oil overnight and rinse it off in the morning. Avoid getting the oil in the eye.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E acts as a conditioner that helps your lashes grow stronger and healthy. It moisturizes your lashes and protects the hair follicle against breakage by reducing oxidative damage causing hair loss.

How to use: You can simply ingest a vitamin E tablet or apply it on the lashes. Make sure you talk to a professional before application.

Shea Butter

Rich in vitamin C, shea butter contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that prevent free radical damage and boosts collagen. It also helps with growing the lashes maintain the thickness.

How to use: Take some shea butter and gently rub it between your fingers to melt it. Apply it to the upper and lower lash and leave it overnight. Be careful when you apply it.

Coconut Oil

Studies have shown that coconut oil contains lauric acid, a type of fatty acid that gets absorbed by the hair shaft, that can help with eyelash growth.

How to use: All you need is a tablespoon of cold-pressed coconut oil. Clean your lashes with mild soap and water to pat them dry before applying the oil. Now, dip a cotton swab in the oil and apply it along your upper and lower lash lines. Leave it overnight and wash it off in the morning.

Green Tea

Green tea contains flavonoids that can help with hair growth. Hence, it may also help with the growth of your lashes.

How to use: You can either apply the green tea to your upper and lower lash after cooling it down, or you can drink the tea twice a day for effective results.

Note: Seek advice from a qualified medical practitioner before trying any tips mentioned in the article.