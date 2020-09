What do you do for a quick energy boost to kick-start your morning or beat the mid-afternoon slump? Most of you would grab a cup of coffee or tea. Try essential oils next time. Essential oils are concentrated plant extracts obtained from the flowers, leaves, seeds, and bark of plants by cold pressing, steam distillation, or resin tapping. People have been using essential oils for cosmetic and medical needs for thousands of years. Essential oils are also a great way to boost your energy level instantly. They can stimulate your senses, give you energy, and make you feel revitalized. Also Read - 7 scents that can boost your mood and productivity

Research has shown that essential oils made from peppermint, sweet orange, spearmint, rosemary, and lemon extracts may increase energy and relieve fatigue. Peppermint essential oil has been found to be effective for preventing fatigue and improving exercise performance. Here we have listed the best ways to use this essential oil for a quick energy boost. Also Read - Decorate your home and office with these plants to attract positive energy

How to use peppermint essential oil to boost your energy

Peppermint essential oil has many health benefits. Apart from helping boost energy, it can promote healthy respiratory function, alleviate occasional stomach upset, and improve oral health (often used in toothpaste and chewing gum). Use it in the morning, before your workout or in the afternoon to get an instant energy boost. Here are 5 ways to use peppermint essential oil to boost energy. Also Read - Feeling fatigued? Apple cider vinegar can boost your energy instantly

Simply inhale it

The powerful, uplifting aroma of peppermint essential oil can give the much-needed energy to start off the day. You can add a few drops of peppermint oil to your room diffuser or smell the oil straight from the bottle.

Drink it with water

Peppermint essential oil can be used to make an energizing drink. Add 1 drop of peppermint essential oil to 4 ounces of water (about half a cup) in a glass or stainless steel cup and drink it.

You can also use peppermint essential oil to create a healthy and refreshing mouth rinse. All you need to do is mix a few drops of peppermint essential oil and lemon juice to your water and rinse your mouth with it for a fresh breath.

Add to your protein shake

Try adding two drops of peppermint essential oil to your protein shake for a nourishing energy boost. Whether you’re using water or milk as the liquid, you would love the taste and the smell.

Use it as a pre-workout drink

Many people take a pre-workout supplement like creatine, caffeine or sodium bicarbonate to get an extra boost of energy before the workout. Don’t want to take these supplements? You can try peppermint essential oil instead. Add 2 drops of peppermint essential oil to your water bottle (use only glass or stainless steel container). Drinking this mixture before the workout will not only boost energy but help keep your body cool.

Rub peppermint on your skin

Rubbing peppermint on your skin can give the same energy boost as inhaling the aroma or using it internally. However, it is recommended to dilute the oil a bit with coconut oil before applying on the skin.

Pour 1 drop of peppermint essential oil and 2 drops of fractionated coconut oil in your palm. Rub your hands together a few times and then apply the mix on the back of your neck. It will help boost energy while cooling your body.