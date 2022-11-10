Waking Up With Acid Reflux: 7 Home Remedies For Heartburn

Waking up with stomach acid and heartburn can be a painful experience that nobody wants to face. However, this is a common problem for all those who don't have a healthy digestive system or has severe issues digesting foods. Acidity and heartburn are common symptoms of poor stomach health. If you also suffering from acid reflux in the morning, then this article is for you. Check out the telltale signs of this condition and the ways in which it can be managed.

Symptoms of Morning Acid Reflux

The condition can be painful and bring along a lot of uncomfortable feelings for an individual. Some of the signs and symptoms of morning heartburn include -

Pain in the chest, especially when you lie down or bend over. An acidic, salty, and hot taste in the back of the throat. A burning sensation in the throat. A burning sensation in the chest. An acute chest pain.

Apart from all the above-mentioned symptoms, a person may also notice:

Nausea or vomiting Pain and difficulty in swallowing food. Cough

Home Remedies To Treat Acid Reflux

Try these 7 home remedies to treat heartburn, when it bothers your first thing in the morning:

Keep Your Head Elevated

It is important to take this small step as and when you suffer from acid reflux. If you are still in your bed, make sure to change your position and elevate your head in order to reduce the symptoms of acid reflux.

Do Not Drink Coffee

Coffee contains caffeine which can trigger acidity inside the stomach when consumed in the morning. Coffee can also temporarily relax the lower esophageal sphincter, thus increasing the risk of acid reflux.

Say No To Citrus Fruit Juices

Drinking excessive amounts of fruit juices that are rich in Vitamin-C, or are citric in nature can be detrimental to your stomach health. When consumed in larger quantities, citrus fruit juices can trigger acid reflux.

Eat Your Dinner At least 3 Hours Before Hitting The Bed

Avoid sleeping/heading to your bed right after finishing your dinner. This doesn't let the body digest the food properly and thus leads to acidity and heartburn. Always eat 2-3 hours before sleeping so that your body can finish the process of digestion and you don't suffer from acid reflux in the morning the next day.

Take Care of Your Weight

Obesity can be a risk factor for acid reflux. The diaphragm is located right above the stomach, this organ usually strengthens the lower esophageal sphincter which prevents the excessive production of stomach acid from leaking into the esophagus. When there is excess belly fat, the pressure in the lower abdomen increases to a level where the production of acid inside the stomach gets doubles.

Quit Smoking

Smoking and acidity are interrelated. When you smoke, it actually exacerbates reflux disease by directly provoking acid reflux and perhaps by a long-lasting reduction of lower oesophageal sphincter pressure.

Avoid Eating Spicy Foods

Spicy and oily foods are bad for stomach health, you should limit your consumption of these foods when you have a problem of acidity and gastric.